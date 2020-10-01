Car located of victim found on side of I-380 on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation continues after an individual was found deceased alongside of Interstate 380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW on Monday, September 28.

Police identified the body as Neva Jean Rhyne, 61, of Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday.

As of an update Thursday evening, the victim’s 2005 Buick LaSabre has been located.

The Police Department investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have seen or had contact with the victim since Friday, September 25 after 10 p.m. is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

View previous updates on this story here and here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.