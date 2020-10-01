Advertisement

Bruce Harreld to retire as president of University of Iowa

(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bruce Harreld said he plans to retire as president of the University of Iowa.

The Board of Regents said Harreld will remain in the position until the board selects a new president, and the new president begins.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to thank President Harreld for his service to the University of Iowa and the entire state,” Board of Regents President Michael J. Richards said. “I have appreciated the tireless work that he has put in over the past five years, keeping UI among the nation’s top public universities. He has been dedicated to the success of our students, faculty and staff, and always willing to listen to and engage with the university community. I am thankful that President Harreld has agreed to remain president until its next leader can begin their duties, to allow for a smooth transition.”

The Board plans to hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on October 5 to discuss the search process. It said it hopes to have a new president by the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.

Harreld became the president of the University of Iowa in November 2015.

“Over five years ago I was provided the remarkable opportunity to work with an outstanding collection of students, faculty, staff, and alumni at the University of Iowa,” Harreld said. “Together we have had many challenges and experienced significant successes as well. I’d like to thank each and every Hawkeye for their support, advice, friendship, and success going forward. Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye.”

Harreld’s contract runs through June 2023.

