Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to sport pink patches for breast cancer awareness

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will be sporting pink shoulder patches in October for breast cancer awareness.

It’s part of a breast cancer fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Iowa.

Residents can stop by the office to purchase the patches for $10 each, with two different designs to choose from.

The money raised from the sale of the patches will be donated to the foundation to aid in breast cancer awareness and research.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said the sheriff’s office also purchased patches to place on the sides of squad cars to further help raise awareness.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, so this is something that our agency is passionate about. We’re happy to change our look just a bit to help raise awareness and raise some money for this very worthwhile cause.” Sheriff Thompson said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.