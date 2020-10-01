Baby taken in by Dept. of Human Services 45th under Iowa ‘safe haven’ law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials said that a baby was surrendered to the Department of Human Services recently under a law meant to discourage abandonment of newborns.

The department said that a baby girl born on September 13 was left at a hospital or health care facility in the state recently. The baby, under Iowa’s “safe haven” law is now in the custody of DHS. This is the 45th child turned over to the agency since the law went into effect in 2001.

The law allows parents or an authorized representative to leave an infant at such a facility within 30 days of birth. The parent is not prosecuted, and details about the handover of the child are kept private to help keep the identity of the parent a secret.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” Janee Harvey, DHS division administrator of adult, children and family services, said, in a statement. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

The child will be placed with a foster or adoptive family.

More information about the program is available on the state’s website.

