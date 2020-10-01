Advertisement

Audit: COVID tests costlier under Utah contract with startup

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new audit finds a multimillion-dollar coronavirus-testing contract the state of Utah signed with a startup company ended up costing significantly more per test because fewer people than expected took the tests.

The audit released Wednesday found the agreement with Nomi Health was for a flat fee and didn’t have a way to scale back if the number of tests was lower than planned.

The company has similar contracts in Iowa and Nebraska.

The state said it was reviewing the audit. Nomi didn’t immediately comment on the findings, which were part of a wide-ranging review of state spending in its response to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

National

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Local

Dubuque residents affected by explosion still not allowed to return to homes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Almost two full days after the explosion, Loras Boulevard is back open to traffic. However, residents still cannot go inside their homes.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 46 minutes ago

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

National

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 56 minutes ago