As the sky clears the temperature drops

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are key. Tonight high pressure moves east from the Plains bringing drier conditions. The wind will also diminish overnight. Clear sky and light wind are the ingredients needed for frost tonight. A frost advisory is in effect with lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s across eastern Iowa. Looking ahead to the weekend it looks showery and chilly with highs staying near 50.

