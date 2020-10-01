Advertisement

As the sky clears the temperature drops

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are key. Tonight high pressure moves east from the Plains bringing drier conditions. The wind will also diminish overnight. Clear sky and light wind are the ingredients needed for frost tonight. A frost advisory is in effect with lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s across eastern Iowa. Looking ahead to the weekend it looks showery and chilly with highs staying near 50.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

