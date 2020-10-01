Advertisement

1,057 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 1,057 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

It’s the second day in a row the state has had more than 1,000 new cases and double-digit deaths as hospitalization also continue to rise due to the virus. The positivity rate is at 15.9 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 1, the state’s data is showing a total of 89,612 COVID-19 cases and 1,358 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,634 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 803,772 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 407 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 53 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 104 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

