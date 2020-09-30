Advertisement

Windy and chilly day heading into Thursday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions continue throughout the rest of the evening. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph and will still be breezy throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s.

Cloud cover increases tomorrow. Highs will be chilly as well, only in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph again tomorrow afternoon from the northwest. We could see the potential for patchy frost heading late Thursday and into the morning hours on Friday as temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. Highs for the end of the week and into the weekend in the low 50s. Showers and drizzle look to impact the area Saturday and Sunday.

