Waterloo police identify victims in Saturday shooting incident

Waterloo police have confirmed a second person has died of their injuries sustained in a shooting that took place inside a private club on Saturday.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victims of a shooting incident that occurred in and around 501 W 4th Street in Waterloo on Saturday.

Da’Curious T. Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines died in the incident.

The following people were injured:

  • Jayvon R. Sanford, 28, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.
  • Raymond Lindsey 22, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.
  • Shontavis D. Keller, 31, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.
  • Davon T. Biddle, 21, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.
  • Natiria U. Whitaker, 28, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
  • Daquaylan L. Smith, 24 Rock Island IL, treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.

Any digital media that could assist in the investigation can be uploaded to this website provided by The Axon Company.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

