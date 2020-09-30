Waterloo police identify victims in Saturday shooting incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victims of a shooting incident that occurred in and around 501 W 4th Street in Waterloo on Saturday.

Da’Curious T. Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines died in the incident.

The following people were injured:

Jayvon R. Sanford, 28, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.

Raymond Lindsey 22, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.

Shontavis D. Keller, 31, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot injury to the leg.

Davon T. Biddle, 21, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Natiria U. Whitaker, 28, Waterloo, IA, treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Daquaylan L. Smith, 24 Rock Island IL, treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.

Any digital media that could assist in the investigation can be uploaded to this website provided by The Axon Company.

