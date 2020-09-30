Waterloo man sentenced to nearly four years in prison for possessing a gun and drugs

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was sentenced on Monday to nearly four years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officials said 30-year-old Corvelous Devontae Caston pleaded guilty on March 4 to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Officials said information at the sentencing showed that Caston was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on September 11, 2019. Caston then fled on foot when police approached the vehicle.

When police apprehended Caston they found a loaded firearm with no serial number on him, as well as a mason jar containing multi-colored pills containing methamphetamine.

Caston was sentenced to 46 months in prison and must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

