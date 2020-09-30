Warmer, drier than normal October expected, forecasters say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Long-term forecasters for the National Weather Service said on Tuesday that the coming month is favored to be warm and dry.

The Climate Prediction Center, which issues mid- to very-long-range forecasts, issues its October outlooks, indicating that a warmer-than-normal October was favored over the state of Iowa, with the western portion of the state with somewhat higher chances to see those conditions.

The outlook also put the state in the area that was significantly favored for drier-than-normal conditions, continuing trends over recent months that has nearly half of the state in drought conditions as of Monday, September 21.

The agency’s shorter-term outlooks line up with the monthly outlook, with separate outlooks for between six days and four weeks into the future favoring warmer-than-normal conditions in Iowa.

