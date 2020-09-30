Advertisement

The number of people facing eviction on the rise amid COVID 19 pandemic

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Legal experts said the number of people getting eviction notices was going up since the state’s eviction moratorium expired in late May. People in Iowa were only covered under a CDC eviction moratorium.

“The CDC moratorium started September 4,” said Alex Kornya, the Iowa Legal Aid Litigation Director.

He said this new moratorium was different than the state and CARES Act. It asked tenants to promise five requirements to their landlords in writing.

Make under a certain income. Swear you have done your best to make payments and exhausted all other resources, and you have a loss of income or hours due to COVID 19.

“I’m still amazed how many people don’t know about this resource,” said Sara Buck, the City of Cedar Rapids' Housing Program Manager.

Buck heads the city’s Eviction Prevention program and said the number of people needing resources was going up.

“The extended closures due to COVID 19 hit people hard,” said Buck. “Back in July, people received some of those additional subsidies through the federal government for the cares act, unemployment, and a stimulus check. Some of that funding has started drying up.”

Her program paid landlords up to three months of tenants' rent and utilities. People would need to prove they lost income because of COVID 19. She said the city would try to verify with employers. She said her program has helped over 200 families with $340 thousand in rental and utility payments.

“We knew that rent was still going to be due to landlords, and we knew that landlords would still be struggling with just not receiving rent,” she said.

Only some cities were getting money to help keep people in their homes. Others were having to apply through the state finance department. The department could help someone with up to four months' rental assistance. At the end of the day, Kornya and Buck wanted people to know there was help for people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

“We typically saw people just leave their units,” she said. “They knew they couldn’t pay their rent and would leave their units, and then we find out later that we could fight the evection, or provide some form of assistance.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Realtor warns potential home buyers, renters to be wary of scams

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Brian Larkin of Coldwell Banker Hedges Realty says he’s recently seen two instances of people posting listings that aren’t their own on sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

News

The number of people facing eviction on the rise amid COVID 19 pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The number of people facing eviction on the rise amid COVID 19 pandemic

Iowa

Childcare organizations push for more funding

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Childcare providers are struggling with low enrollment and extra costs because of the pandemic.

News

Childcare organizations push for more funding

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Grassley meets with Supreme Court pick Barrett

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

National

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing whether to go along with conservatives who argue that 130,000 voters should be removed from the polls in the hotly contested presidential battleground state.

Local

Coffee shop fundraiser nets thousands for tree charity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A fundraiser at some Scooter’s Coffee locations has raised more than $3,000 for the nonprofit Trees Forever.

Iowa

Federal funding coming for repairs to flood-damaged western Iowa roads

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa will see its share of over $500 billion in federal funding for emergency infrastructure projects being sent to 25 states, the Department of Transportation announced.

News

How much do debates actually move the needle?

Updated: 4 hours ago
Our Washington bureau looks into whether past debates have mattered in presidential elections.

News

Police investigating dead body found near Interstate 380

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are conducting an investigation into a dead body found along southbound Interstate 380 on Monday.