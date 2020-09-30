Advertisement

State denies grocery association’s petition seeking bottle bill change

Bags of deposit-redeemable beverage cans.
Bags of deposit-redeemable beverage cans.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A state agency in Iowa has rejected a consortium of grocers' request to change a rule that requires most stores to accept the redemption of deposit on cans and bottles.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it would not remove the so-called “convenience zone” requirement for retailers after a petition from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. The rule says that a retailer can only refuse to take back deposit-eligible containers if there is a state-approved offsite redemption center within 10 minutes from the store location.

Current state law requires that a retailer that sells beverages to customers in deposit-eligible containers take back those containers for a deposit refund. The state’s grocery industry has long contended that this is enforced unevenly, requiring their locations to shoulder the cost of running can redemption operations. The state and other stakeholders said that the convenience zone rule protects consumers by ensuring easy access to the ability to return cans and bottles.

The DNR said that it only administers the rule, but that the authority to change the rule resides in the legislature. The grocers' association had previously petitioned the DNR to change the convenience zone to a 15-mile range.

