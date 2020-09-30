Realtor warns potential home buyers, renters to be wary of housing scams online

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drivers in Cedar Rapids are a lot more likely right now to spot front-yard political signs — or even more, home repair and tree removal signs — than “for sale” signs.

Realtor Brian Larkin of Coldwell Banker Hedges Realty said an existing housing shortage in Cedar Rapids is even more limited following the August derecho, as more people are displaced because of storm damage and some homes on the market sustained damage as well.

“With every kind of tragedy such as the derecho, there’s always going to be opportunists that might take advantage of people,” Larkin said.

He said he’s seeing an occasional housing scam picking up again since the storm. Larkin said a few weeks ago, a woman called him, asking about one of his listings.

“[She] asked who the owner was, and she gave me a name, and that wasn’t the owner. I asked, ‘Why do you ask?’ And she said, ‘Well, this has been posted on Facebook Marketplace as for rent.’ And I knew it wasn’t for rent,” he said.

More recently, Larkin said one of his clients reached out to someone on Craiglist who said they were a landlord and posted about an available rental property.

After some communication between Larkin’s client and the landlord, the landlord even sent over a lease agreement, which Larkin said looked legitimate.

But the landlord told Larkin’s client they were out of town and couldn’t personally show the home, but were willing to send the client the key via FedEx to inspect it — if the client sent a $1,400 deposit through CashApp.

Larkin said his client became suspicious and asked him to check out the listing.

“I looked it up, and it was a listing that was for sale,” he said. “And so I called the agent and said, ‘Are you renting this out as well as having it listed?’ And she said, ‘No, actually, it’s been sale pending for 10 days.’”

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it’s taken one recent rental scam report as well.

Police said a group of college-age people found a rental home on Craigslist and were told they’d need to pay in gift cards or money transfers. They were also told that when they wanted to see the home, they’d be able to find the key in the mailbox, according to police.

But police said when the renters showed up, a neighbor told them the house wasn’t for sale or rent and that the owner, who had temporarily left because of derecho damage, was moving back in soon.

“The biggest red flag would be if they ask for money upfront without seeing the property, and they can’t provide keys before, in-person,” Larkin said. “If they can’t hand you the keys, then that’s a problem.”

Both Larkin and police said working with a professional realtor can help avoid online scams.

“I’m not saying every posting on social media is fraudulent, but just you have to be aware,” Larkin said.

