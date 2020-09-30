Advertisement

One injured in assault incident in Cedar Rapids

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area of 16th Street and 1st Avenue SE at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said a person was walking in the Hy-Vee parking lot when two other people approached and assaulted him. One of the two later turned and fired several shots at the victim.

Police were unable to find the victim at the scene, but said he later walked into Mercy Medical Center and received treatment.

The victim was not hurt by the gunshots, but also did not cooperate with officers.

