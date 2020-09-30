Advertisement

No one injured in fire at 9th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were called to a fire at 716 9th Avenue SW at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said a car engine compartment fire spread to the front of the detached garage, but they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Officials said the garage and its contents were saved from major damage, but the car is a total loss.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

