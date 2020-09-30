Advertisement

Murder trial for Cedar Rapids man moved to 2021

By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The murder trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another man over a pack of cigarettes has been moved to 2021.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the first-degree murder trial for 37-year-old Jermaine Walker was originally scheduled for November 2.

A judge agreed to reset the trial to Jan. 25 at the request of Walker’s lawyer.

Walker is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Wayne Jones of Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 2019.

Authorities say Walker was at a party smoking other peoples' cigarettes when Jones called him out for being “cheap,” prompting the shooting.

