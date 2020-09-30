Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

National Politics

Inside the far-right group praising Trump

Updated: moments ago
|
The Proud Boys are a far-right groups with ambiguous beliefs but a clear record of street fights.

National

Study: Salty ‘ponds’ discovered on Mars

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers behind a recent study say they have found evidence of smaller salty "ponds" on Mars.

Iowa

Waterloo man sentenced to nearly four years in prison for possessing a gun and drugs

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Waterloo man was sentenced on Monday to nearly four years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Latest News

National

Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

National Politics

Trump asked to condemn white supremacists

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate on Tuesday. He didn't.

Iowa

Clarksville man pleads guilty to gun charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Clarksville man pleaded guilty on September 24 to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and user of controlled substances.

National Politics

Ex-FBI Director Comey to appear for Russia probe hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Former FBI Director James Comey faces questioning Wednesday from the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in leading the bureau’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Iowa

Murder trial for Cedar Rapids man moved to 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The murder trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another man over a pack of cigarettes has been moved to 2021.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.