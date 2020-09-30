Advertisement

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killing 58 and injuring others, on Oct. 1, 2017. A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killing 58 and injuring others, on Oct. 1, 2017. A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court on Wednesday approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

The action makes final a deal announced earlier this month and settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell, in her brief order, cited “near-unanimous participation in the settlement among potential claimants.”

Authorities said more than 22,000 people were attending an outdoor music festival when a gunman firing military-style weapons from windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay rained rapid-fire bullets into the crowd.

MGM Resorts, owner of the hotel and the concert venue, acknowledged no liability with the settlement. It will pay $49 million, while its insurance companies will pay $751 million.

“We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure,” the company said in a statement. It noted the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, event, calling it “a time of great sadness and reflection.”

Memorial ceremonies are scheduled Thursday at several venues in Las Vegas, including a reading of the names of the slain beginning at 10:05 p.m. — the time the first shots rang out.

Attorney Robert Eglet, the plaintiffs' lawyer who spent a year arranging the settlement with clients, legal firms and attorneys in at least 10 states, said amounts to be disbursed will be determined by two retired judges and he’s hopeful that payments will begin going out by the end of the year.

“There’ve been no objections and we expect no appeals,” Eglet told The Associated Press. “We’ll send out notices of the order. After 30 days the $800 million will be deposited.”

The case will be dismissed at that time, he added.

Eglet previously said that everyone involved “recognized there are no winners in long, drawn-out litigation with multiple trials where people and the community are reliving the event every time we try a case.”

A line-by-line list of victims, identified by their initials only, runs for more than 170 pages of a 225-page civil complaint filed Sept. 9 seeking compensation and punitive damages from MGM Resorts. It accused the casino company of negligence, wrongful death and liability in the 2017 shooting.

Millions of dollars could go to the most severely and permanently injured, Eglet said, depending on factors including age, number of dependents, type of injuries, previous and future medical treatment, and ability to work.

A minimum $5,000 would go to each person who filed a claim for unseen injuries and did not seek medical attention or therapy.

Administrators of the account will be retired Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti and retired California Judge Louis Meisinger, with help from the Virginia-based claims management legal firm BrownGreer.

Court filings in the case don’t mention the gunman, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself before police closed in.

Las Vegas police and the FBI determined the 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes poker player meticulously planned the attack and acted alone. They theorized he may have sought notoriety, but said they never determined a clear motive for the attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Iowa

State denies grocery association’s petition seeking bottle bill change

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state agency in Iowa has rejected a consortium of grocers' request to change a rule that requires most stores to accept the redemption of deposit on cans and bottles.

National

Sen. Tim Kaine weighs in on Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Several California wildfires rage on and the season is not over yet

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
California fire crews have spent the summer going from one fire to another as the state contends with a record-shattering wildfire season that is still weeks away from its potential end.

National

Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury records to be public Friday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

National

Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 48 minutes ago

National

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

National Politics

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.