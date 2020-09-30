Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Local

Warmer, drier than normal October expected, forecasters say

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Long-term forecasters for the National Weather Service said on Tuesday that the coming month is favored to be warm and dry.

October climate outlook

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The October outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

Local

Richardson, who pleaded guilty in Iowa Smoke Shop shooting, sentenced to 75 years

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A judge sentenced the man who shot and killed 2 people and injured two others outside the shop in May 2019.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Richardson sentenced for May 2019 Iowa Smoke Shop murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge sentenced Andre Richardson after previously pleading guilty.

News

Storm debris obstructing traffic views accounts for some Cedar Rapids crashes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, since the August 10th derecho, officers have logged 10 crashes with a contributing factor of “obstructed views.” A majority of them noted tree debris in the way.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago