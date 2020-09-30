Advertisement

Iowa to end 2020 fiscal year with $305.5 million surplus

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state’s General Fund will wind up with a larger surplus for the fiscal year than the previous year’s total, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that the budget surplus for fiscal year 2020 will be $305.5 million. The total for the previous fiscal year was $289 million.

“Fiscal responsibility has put the state of Iowa in a strong position despite some significant challenges ranging from a global pandemic to trade disruption,” Reynolds said. “In Iowa, we have turned those obstacles into opportunities, making significant investments in education, agriculture, workforce, technology, and health care. The actions we have taken this year will help Iowa emerge from this unprecedented pandemic stronger than ever before. Going forward, we will continue to invest responsibly in Iowans' priorities and remain mindful of the potential challenges that still lie ahead.”

Dave Roederer, the director of the Iowa Department of Management, said his office will continue to monitor for potential impacts of the ongoing pandemic on next year’s budget.

Iowa has cash reserves of over $770 million on hand, according to Roederer.

