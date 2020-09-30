Advertisement

Iowa City to close temporary storm debris disposal site at South Riverside Drive

(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City said it will close the temporary storm debris disposal site located at 1200 South Riverside Drive effective October 1.

Yard waste and debris can still be taken to the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The city also released the following reminders for residents:

  • City crews are not able to assist with the removal of trees, branches, or other post-storm debris from private property. If you need help, you are advised to contact a private contractor.
  • Iowa City residents who have City of Iowa City curbside garbage pick-up service may place fallen tree limbs, branches, brush, and woody yard waste at the curb for pick-up on their normal garbage day. Wood waste and brush that is four inches in diameter or less should be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches and no more than 48 inches in length.
  • Residents of Iowa City, Johnson County and other communities served by the Iowa City Landfill may take limbs and wood debris to the Iowa City Landfill at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, west of the City limits on Melrose Avenue / IWV Road. There are no size limitations or bundling requirements on limbs or branches that are dropped off at the Landfill, and no disposal fees are charged to residents hauling from their own property. Landfill hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here, or call 319-356-5185.

