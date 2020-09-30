Advertisement

Iowa City approves trick-or-treating hours, recommends virus safety measures

Trick-or-treaters get candy at a house in an undated file photo.
Trick-or-treaters get candy at a house in an undated file photo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City said that trick-or-treating will take place this year but added recommendations to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city of Iowa City announced that the annual Halloween tradition should take place between 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Officials said they encouraged residents to follow guidance from Johnson County Public Health to stay safer from COVID-19 if they choose to participate.

The public health agency said that you should only participate in groups of people that you have been living with. People who want to hand out treats are advised to place them on a table six feet away from the door or offer to toss the treats into the children’s buckets from a distance. Homeowners can paint a line for distancing or set up a barrier using decorations.

Officials suggested avoiding houses that had no measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Although trick-or-treating interactions door-to-door are typically quick, they involve close and frequent contact,” the department wrote in its guidance. “Often, many kids and families gather at doors or on sidewalks. The more households visited, the greater chance that germs can spread and linger.”

More details can be found on the city’s website.

