FEMA to open temporary Disaster Recovery Center in Tama

(Aaron Hosman)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will open and operate a drive-through Disaster Recovery Center at the Meskwaki Casino RV Park to help derecho victims submit documents for disaster assistance.

It will be located at 1504 305th Street in Tama. It will open at 9 a.m. on October 5, and will close permanently on October 10 at 6 p.m.

Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask. The center will follow current state and local COVID-19 safety recommendations.

For more information, including how to register, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or call  800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Documents can also be submitted at DisasterAssistance.gov.

