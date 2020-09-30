Advertisement

FBI asks for help in child sexual exploitation case investigation

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is asking for assistance from across the country in identifying a man they say may have information regarding the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

He’s known only as John Doe 42, believed to be between the ages of 50 and 65.

As part of the investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children uncovered video of him with a child in August 2019. But the video was determined to have been recorded in October 2015.

Authorities warn his appearance may have changed since then.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or click here to submit a tip.

For more information, click here.

