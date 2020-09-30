Advertisement

Dozens displaced after explosion destroyed one house and damaged several others in Dubuque

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was a scary day for Holly Siefken, her husband, and five-month-old daughter: they were all inside their home on Loras Boulevard when they felt the explosion.

“It was panic mode 100 percent,” Siefken said. “We walked out and you could see the flames in the middle of the road, so it is not something that happens every day.”

They had to leave everything behind.

“At least we got out and we are all okay, but we did not get formula, car seat or anything,” Siefken said.

Their home suffered damages as many windows were shattered. Now they are living with her mother outside of Dubuque since they cannot go back inside their home.

According to Alexis Steger, housing development director with the city of Dubuque, that was the reality for many Tuesday mornings.

“We are looking right now at all of the structures just to make sure they are structurally sound,” Steger explained. “We did have a lot of pressure, so a lot of windows have been knocked out.”

Steger said the city was able to relocate everyone with either family and friends, or a hotel.

“They will probably be at that location for a while,” Steger said. “Some of them will come back but not very many at this point.”

Authorities started contacting property owners Tuesday afternoon to bring them inside their places.

“No one is allowed to just come to the site and come in,” Steger said. “You have to escorted and then the property owners will get a chance to assess the damage and see what needs to be done and what needs to be boarded on to secure their properties.”

The city of Dubuque said Price Electric, a private contractor performing underground work, hit a gas main that caused the explosion.

