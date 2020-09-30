Advertisement

Coralville selects new city council member

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville has a new city council member.

Hai Huynh will replace long-time city council member Tom Gill. She won more than 50 percent of the vote.

Hunyh will take office tomorrow and serve the remainder of the term, which lasts until the end of next year.

Gill resigned after calling the Black Lives Matter Organization, “a bunch of criminals” while discussing why he wasn’t at any local demonstrations during a city council meeting in July.

