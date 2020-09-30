Clarksville man pleads guilty to gun charge

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clarksville man pleaded guilty on September 24 to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and user of controlled substances.

Officials said Michael Limkemann, 35, admitted at a plea hearing that he possessed a .22 rifle while being a user of methamphetamine and marijuana. He also admitted to giving the rifle to another drug user in either May or September 2019.

Limkemann faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

