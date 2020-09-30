Advertisement

Childcare organizations push for more funding

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Childcare providers are struggling with low enrollment and extra costs because of the pandemic.

In the spring, capacity at Lionheart Early Learning Center was down to 20%. Now, it’s up to 65% capacity, but owner Vicki Brandenburg says that’s not as good as it sounds. She says the pandemic is forcing many child care centers to cut staff or close completely. “All early childhood programs are in trouble right now. We rely on families to pay that tuition, and when that tuition doesn’t come in, or its much lower than it’s been, everyone suffers,” says Brandenburg.

The Child and Family Policy Center in Des Moines is one of many organizations across the country advocating for at least $50 billion to go towards childcare in the next pandemic relief bill. Sheila Hansen is a child policy expert at CFPC, and says the COVID-19 relief bill that was passed earlier this year allowed some money for childcare, with Iowa receiving $30 million. “That money was supposed to get them through the summer, and it has, but it’s running out,” says Hansen.

Hansen says House Democrats recently introduced a bill providing $57 billion for childcare, which would give Iowa around $70 million. But, she says the bill needs to be passed as soon as possible in order to save programs. “Providers have been closing around the state. Some have seen a reduction in their caseload. Many have had to buy additional cleaning supplies...providers can’t wait. Families can’t wait,” says Hansen.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

