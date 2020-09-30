Child recovering after being hit by a car in Waterloo
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a three-year-old is recovering after a vehicle hit the child Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 500 block of Cottage Street at around 4 p.m.
First responders took the child to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.