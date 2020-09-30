An early shower is possible, then it’s all about the wind!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a windy one all across the area and as a cold front blows through this morning, it may also generate a brief shower. Once that passes by, winds may gust upwards of 40mph or so this afternoon into the early evening. With the sunshine returning, highs in the mid-60s are still expected in many areas. Tonight into tomorrow, the cold air itself is still on track to make a move into our area leading to highs only into the 50s. Depending on any lingering clouds, frost is still a possibility by Friday morning. This weekend, expect chilly conditions and scattered showers as another system moves into eastern Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.