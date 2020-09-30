Advertisement

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Industry may not recover until 2024
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Up to 46 million jobs are at risk because of the downturn in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry numbers come from a report by the Air Transport Action Group.

According to ATAG’s analysis, the potential job losses stack up this way:

  • Up to 4.8 million in aviation
  • 26 million in air travel-related tourism
  • 15 million in companies that sell goods and services into the air transport supply chain or to aviation industry workers

“It is absolutely incumbent on governments to do whatever they can to help the sector get back on its feet so we can bring back those jobs and that economic activity,” said ATAG Exec. Dir. Michael Gill.

“Passengers and businesses need certainty around travel – not to be subject to random quarantine declarations and constantly changing lists of acceptable and unacceptable destinations.”

The economic activity supported by aviation could potentially pose a $1.8 trillion hit to global GDP.

ATAG said it doesn’t expect air travel to recover to last year’s levels until at least 2024.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Storm debris obstructing traffic views accounts for some Cedar Rapids crashes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, since the August 10th derecho, officers have logged 10 crashes with a contributing factor of “obstructed views.” A majority of them noted tree debris in the way.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Local

Iowa City approves trick-or-treating hours, recommends virus safety measures

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Officials in Iowa City said that trick-or-treating will take place this year but added recommendations to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Rep. Bill Flores reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Iowa

State denies grocery association’s petition seeking bottle bill change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state agency in Iowa has rejected a consortium of grocers' request to change a rule that requires most stores to accept the redemption of deposit on cans and bottles.