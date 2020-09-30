Advertisement

1,048 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday as hospitalizations increase

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,048 more COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 30, the state’s data is showing a total of 88,555 COVID-19 cases and 1,342 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,430 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 797,138 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 390 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 61 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 100 are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

