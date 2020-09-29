Advertisement

Wind gusts up to 40mph tomorrow, then another cool down

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening, with some of that cloud cover dissipating through the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

A brief warm-up tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Windy conditions move in though from the northwest between 15-20mph, with wind gusts higher and up to 35-40 mph. That comes from a system pushes through the area.

Windy conditions stick around on Thursday, but highs will only be in the mid-50s. Temperatures continue to drop by Friday and through the weekend into the low 50s. Patchy frost is going to possible Thursday night and into Friday, as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Another chance for showers comes this weekend as a storm system pushes into eastern Iowa.

