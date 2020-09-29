Advertisement

Suspect in shooting death during Davenport protest refused bond

Parker Belz, 21.
Parker Belz, 21.(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest will remain in jail.

A district court judge on Tuesday denied Parker Belz’s request to be released on bond. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Italia Marie Kelly.

Kelly had joined a protest on May 31 over the death of George Floyd but was leaving because the gathering was becoming unruly. She was shot in the back.

Belz has pleaded not guilty. He has been held without bond since his arrest in June.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Federal funding coming for repairs to flood-damaged western Iowa roads

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa will see its share of over $500 billion in federal funding for emergency infrastructure projects being sent to 25 states, the Department of Transportation announced.

News

Funding coming to Iowa for road, bridge repairs after 2019 floods

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The announcement came during a briefing on Tuesday morning about various coronavirus-related topics.

News

Gov. Reynolds announces school quarantine rules change

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The announcement came during a briefing on Tuesday morning about various coronavirus-related topics.

News

Local food pantries trying to keep up with demand in services

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Because of the pandemic and the derecho, Eastern Iowa food pantries and other agencies working to feed people are distributing more food than ever.

Iowa

Iowa lawyer, Tulane grad gives school $3M for new department

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
An Iowa attorney and Tulane University alumna has given $3 million to one of the newest departments at the private university in New Orleans.

Latest News

News

Local food pantries trying to keep up with demand in services

Updated: 1 hour ago
Because of the pandemic and the derecho, Eastern Iowa food pantries and other agencies working to feed people are distributing more food than ever.

Local

Linn Count auditor removes drop boxes at Hy-Vee locations, one still available outside office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The top elections official in Linn County is reducing the number of dropboxes for materials related to the upcoming November election, according to his office.

Local

Radio station, insurance company hosting ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Drive’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two Cedar Rapids-based companies are teaming up to gather donations to help feed area students in need.

Local

Linn County deputies investigating weekend hit-and-run that injured pedestrians

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials are actively investigating an incident east of Cedar Rapids on Friday night.

Alert Bar

Iowa Concert of Hope to benefit derecho victims on October 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
A special benefit event to support derecho victims is scheduled for October 1 at 7 p.m.