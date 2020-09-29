Special election in Coralville Tuesday will select new city council member

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Coralville will decide Tuesday who will fill a vacant seat on the city council.

Long-time city council member Tom Gill resigned in July after he made comments criticizing Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a meeting.

There are four candidates included in tonight’s election.

Barry Bedford

Nick Burrell

Hai Huynh

Heather Seitsinger

The winner will take office tomorrow and would finish out the term through December 31, 2021.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

