Special election in Coralville Tuesday will select new city council member
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Coralville will decide Tuesday who will fill a vacant seat on the city council.
Long-time city council member Tom Gill resigned in July after he made comments criticizing Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a meeting.
There are four candidates included in tonight’s election.
- Barry Bedford
- Nick Burrell
- Hai Huynh
- Heather Seitsinger
The winner will take office tomorrow and would finish out the term through December 31, 2021.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
