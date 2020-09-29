Advertisement

Special election in Coralville Tuesday will select new city council member

(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Coralville will decide Tuesday who will fill a vacant seat on the city council.

Long-time city council member Tom Gill resigned in July after he made comments criticizing Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a meeting.

There are four candidates included in tonight’s election.

  • Barry Bedford
  • Nick Burrell
  • Hai Huynh
  • Heather Seitsinger

The winner will take office tomorrow and would finish out the term through December 31, 2021.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Clear Creek Amana High School football player honors dad who died

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mike Hennes of Oxford passed away of a sudden heart ailment at the age of 59.

Sports

Clear Creek Amana football player honors dad who died

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mike Hennes of Oxford passed away of a sudden heart ailment at the age of 59. His son Anthony attended his funeral and then suited up to play linebacker and kicker for Clear Creek Amana at Newton.

National

Senate to vote Tuesday to avoid shutdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday evening to advance a stop gap spending measure to avoid a government shutdown.

News

Special election Tuesday will pick a new Coralville city council member

Updated: 1 hours ago
Voters in Coralville will decide who will fill a vacant seat on city council.

Latest News

News

Cleveland makes security preparations ahead of presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
City leaders in Cleveland say they are preparing for protests during tonight's presidential debate.

News

First presidential debate set for Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight, President Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off in their first debate in Cleveland.

News

Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treating on Halloween this year. It's scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m on October 31st.

News

Waterloo asks residents not to trick-or-treat this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Waterloo is following CDC guidance and asking people not to trick-or-treat this year.

News

Dr. Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine possible before end of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci now says it's possible coronavirus vaccines could start before the end of the year.

Iowa

AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The departing U.S. ambassador in Beijing is defending a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies.