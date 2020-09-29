Advertisement

SET Fund gets new grant to continue mission of stopping teen violence

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Non-profit groups looking to stop teen violence in Cedar Rapids could see additional money coming in, thanks to a newly-awarded grant.

The $465,000 dollar award is going to the SET fund at the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. Leaders with the foundation said this money goes to groups fighting teen violence throughout the city. They are also looking to bring in outside resources.

“This grant will help us to bring in technical assistance from the National Network of Safe Communities who has been doing work in communities across the United States to reduce violence and has been very effective," Rachel Rockwell, with the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, said.

Rockwell noted the all-time high for homicides in Cedar Rapids -- 10 so far and many involving young people. She hopes this grant will help create a network between local nonprofits, law enforcement, and others to try and to reduce violence.

SET stands for “Safe, Equitable, and Thriving Communities”.

SET Fund receiving new grant to continue work

