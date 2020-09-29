Senate to vote Tuesday to avoid shutdown

(CNN) - The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday evening to advance a stop gap spending measure to avoid a government shutdown.

The vote to limit debate will pave the way for a final vote to pass the spending bill Wednesday.

The timeline sets up a final passage just hours before government funding is set to expire at midnight unless leaders agree to an earlier timeframe.

The bill would keep the government funded through December 11.

It passed the house last week by a wide margin, and is expected to pass the senate.

The continuing resolution came out of bipartisan negotiations and a deal between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Once signed into law, it removes the threat of a shutdown before the November Presidential Election.

However, there could be a funding fight and potential shutdown after the election and just before the start of a new Congress.

