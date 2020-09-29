Advertisement

Senate to vote Tuesday to avoid shutdown

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday evening to advance a stop gap spending measure to avoid a government shutdown.

The vote to limit debate will pave the way for a final vote to pass the spending bill Wednesday.

The timeline sets up a final passage just hours before government funding is set to expire at midnight unless leaders agree to an earlier timeframe.

The bill would keep the government funded through December 11.

It passed the house last week by a wide margin, and is expected to pass the senate.

The continuing resolution came out of bipartisan negotiations and a deal between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Once signed into law, it removes the threat of a shutdown before the November Presidential Election.

However, there could be a funding fight and potential shutdown after the election and just before the start of a new Congress.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Special election in Coralville Tuesday will select new city council member

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Voters in Coralville will decide Tuesday who will fill a vacant seat on the city council.

National

Amazon sees its palm recognition tech in stadiums, offices

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

Iowa

Clear Creek Amana High School football player honors dad who died

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mike Hennes of Oxford passed away of a sudden heart ailment at the age of 59.

Sports

Clear Creek Amana football player honors dad who died

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mike Hennes of Oxford passed away of a sudden heart ailment at the age of 59. His son Anthony attended his funeral and then suited up to play linebacker and kicker for Clear Creek Amana at Newton.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

Latest News

News

Special election Tuesday will pick a new Coralville city council member

Updated: 1 hours ago
Voters in Coralville will decide who will fill a vacant seat on city council.

News

Cleveland makes security preparations ahead of presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
City leaders in Cleveland say they are preparing for protests during tonight's presidential debate.

News

First presidential debate set for Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight, President Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off in their first debate in Cleveland.

National Politics

Georgia voters to choose short-term successor to John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven candidates are facing off in Tuesday’s special election to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia.

National

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.