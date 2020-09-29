Advertisement

Radio station, insurance company hosting ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Drive’

Food pantry donations (WBAY file photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Rapids-based companies are teaming up to gather donations to help feed area students in need.

KZIA Z102.9 and UFG Insurance are holding events at various locations to accept donations of peanut butter and jelly in eastern Iowa from now until October 23. The company said that it will donate the items raised to food pantries that are operated by schools in the corridor area.

The events will be hosted at grocery stores. A listing of places and times is available on the radio station’s website.

