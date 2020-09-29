Local food pantries trying to keep up with demand in services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The activity inside Olivet Neighborhood Mission, on 10th street northwest in Cedar Rapids , is typical on any given day, but Director Julie Palmer says keeping up with the demand during a pandemic and after the August derecho has them setting records.

“I think COVID had initially a really big impact. Derecho obviously too because people had lost a lot with the electricity being out,” said Palmer.

This year to date, they’ve distributed more than 600 tons of food, a sharp increase from what they normally see.

“We’re seeing an increase of the number of homeless people coming in. We have new homeless people that have never been homeless," said Palmer.

After the derecho hit, groups started handing out meals but, as that has slowed down, Palmer says even more people are needing the long-term help.

“What has been really nice is people in our community are really generous, so our donations are up," Palmer added. “On average, we get 5 to 6 palates of food everyday from HACAP."

Kim Guardado at HACAP says, in August, they hit 1.5 million pounds distributed to pantries in their 7 counties for the first time ever, but she says they are prepared.

“We have a large warehouse and we’re full of food and ready to be able to get that to our partners that can get that to people in the community," said Guardado. “I think everybody has been doing the best to meet the need."

Over the past months, to help keep up with the demand, they’ve turned to using other assets, like the mobile food pantry to reach families in need. Their last one fed more than 35 hundred families.

“We want to have the greatest access for the greatest number of people that are in need," Guardado said.

That access is determining where people turn.

“I think people have turned wherever the resources are, so if you are lucky enough to be able to get food stamps then they utilize those," said Palmer.

Back at Olivet, Palmer says, although their food pantry is for people who qualify for TEFAT or The Emergency Food Assistance Program, the kitchen pantry is for anyone.

“I suggest to families a lot of times to come in once or twice a week and pickup," Palmer added. “We’re just trying to be a resource and head people in the direction they can get what they need."

“I think everybody has been doing the best to meet the need”

Kim Guardado at Hacap says, in August, they hit 1.5 million pounds distributed to pantries in their 7 counties for the first time ever.

But she says they are prepared.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.