Linn County deputies investigating weekend hit-and-run that injured pedestrians

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are actively investigating an incident east of Cedar Rapids on Friday night.

At around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, September 25, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of injuries to pedestrians in the 6900 block of Mount Vernon Road. Deputies located a man and a woman who said they had been walking along the road to the east. They said that they were hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening by officials. The man received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Deputies are currently following up on leads they have received in the case.

