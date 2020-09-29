Iowa Concert of Hope to benefit derecho victims on October 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A special benefit event to support derecho victims is scheduled for October 1 at 7 p.m.

The virtual concert will feature appearances and performances from national and local talent, many of whom have Iowa ties.

The introduction will be given by Marion native Ron Lingston (Swingers, Office Space, Band of Brothers), and KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki will serve as host.

See the full list of performers here.

Viewers of the event will be able to donate to the following:

Iowa Derecho Relief Center Fund

Iowa Giving Crew – Disaster Relief Fund

United Way of East Central Iowa – Disaster Recovery Fund

Brucemore Historic Site and Cultural Center – Peggy Boule Whitworth Fund

For more information, visit IowaHope.com/donate.

The concert will air on KCRG-TV 9.2 and stream on IowaHope.com

