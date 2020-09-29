Advertisement

Iowa Concert of Hope to benefit derecho victims on October 1

A special benefit event to support derecho victims is scheduled for October 1 at 7 p.m.
A special benefit event to support derecho victims is scheduled for October 1 at 7 p.m.(Courtesy Iowa Concert of Hope)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A special benefit event to support derecho victims is scheduled for October 1 at 7 p.m.

The virtual concert will feature appearances and performances from national and local talent, many of whom have Iowa ties.

The introduction will be given by Marion native Ron Lingston (Swingers, Office Space, Band of Brothers), and KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki will serve as host.

See the full list of performers here.

Viewers of the event will be able to donate to the following:

  • Iowa Derecho Relief Center Fund
  • Iowa Giving Crew – Disaster Relief Fund
  • United Way of East Central Iowa – Disaster Recovery Fund
  • Brucemore Historic Site and Cultural Center – Peggy Boule Whitworth Fund

For more information, visit IowaHope.com/donate.

The concert will air on KCRG-TV 9.2 and stream on IowaHope.com

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Terry Branstad defends U.S. approach to China

Updated: 40 minutes ago
While speaking to the Associated Press on Monday, Branstad defended the U.S.' tough approach to China.

Iowa

Black Hawk County issues Halloween trick-or-treating guidance

Updated: 48 minutes ago
While Black Hawk County did not outright cancel trick-or-treating it is recommending residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating following CDC guidance.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police investigating after a dead body was found alongside I-380

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating after a dead body was found alongside Interstate 380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds updates state’s self-quarantine guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for school, business and childcare settings.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa again a battleground, sign of Trump’s Midwest obstacles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Is Iowa regaining swing state status? President Donald Trump has spent millions trying to secure the state’s six electoral votes, but several recent polls show a surprisingly close race with Democrat Joe Biden.

Coronavirus

667 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 667 more COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City to reopen pool on reservation-only basis October 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
The pool at Mercer Park Aquatic Center will officially reopen on October 1, on a reservation-only basis.

Coronavirus

CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

News

CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
While it's not Halloween yet, the CDC is already releasing new guidelines on how to stay safe for Thanksgiving during the pandemic.

News

House democrats unveil new coronavirus relief proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
House Democrats unveiled a new, scaled back proposal for coronavirus relief.