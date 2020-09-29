Advertisement

Iowa again a battleground, sign of Trump’s Midwest obstacles

The first of three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will air on CBS Tuesday night, September 29, at 9 p.m.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is Iowa regaining swing state status? President Donald Trump has spent millions trying to secure the state’s six electoral votes, but several recent polls show a surprisingly close race with Democrat Joe Biden.

Voters in the state where Trump won by 9.4 percentage points in 2016 have soured on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the overall direction of the country.

A competitive presidential race in Iowa, where polls show the candidates running about even, suggests a tightening in other states he won by similar margins, such as Ohio, and potential peril in those he won by smaller margins, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

