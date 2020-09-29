Gov. Reynolds updates state’s self-quarantine guidelines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for school, business and childcare settings. It says self-quarantining at home will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, so long as both people were wearing a face covering “correctly and consistently” for the entire interaction.

The announcement came during Gov. Reynolds' Tuesday press conference in which she said school superintendents have expressed frustration over previous guidelines from the state about quarantining.

In some situations schools were having to quarantine a disproportionately high number of students when just a few positive cases had been identified.

The updated recommendation is for non-healthcare, non-residential settings.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati also said the state is recommending that those who come into contact with a positive case should still self-monitor by paying close attention to their symptoms.

Reynolds said the decision follows advice from neighboring states, who made a similar adjustment to their guidelines.

Gov. Reynolds stressed that this is not a mask mandate, just updated recommendations.

Click here to see an infographic from the Iowa Department of Public Health that show when to self-quarantine.

