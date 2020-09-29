Gas leak causes explosion in Dubuque; one house destroyed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion destroyed a building and shook several others Monday night in Dubuque. It happened in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Chief Rick Steines with the Dubuque Fire Department said a gas leaked caused the explosion.

He said they were called a little after 4:00 p.m. for the leak, which he said has caused by a machine that struck a gas main while working in the area.

According to Chief Steines, the evacuated the closest house while they waited for the gas company to arrive.

He said the gas company was in the process of shutting down the gas when it ignited and caused the explosion.

One house was destroyed and others had windows blown out.

“We had taken direction from the gas company as far as what they wanted to do, what their hazards where and how big an area they wanted evacuated, so we were in place for that,” he explained. “We also did not get too close with our own personnel because that way, once the fire ignited, we actually had resources surrounding it and we were able to bring people in rather than to have people injured.”

The chief said there is one injury: a firefighter went to the hospital for a cut.

The scene was packed with neighbors and people from all around trying to find out what was going on.

Michaela Cook, an witness, said she felt the explosion from far away.

“Basically I was sitting at my mom’s house minding my own business and then, all of a sudden, I felt the ground shake and I looked outside and I could see the fire, the smoke,” she said.

The Red Cross set up at Jackson Park to help people who cannot return home.

