Advertisement

Gas leak causes explosion in Dubuque; one house destroyed

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion destroyed a building and shook several others Monday night in Dubuque. It happened in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Chief Rick Steines with the Dubuque Fire Department said a gas leaked caused the explosion.

He said they were called a little after 4:00 p.m. for the leak, which he said has caused by a machine that struck a gas main while working in the area.

According to Chief Steines, the evacuated the closest house while they waited for the gas company to arrive.

He said the gas company was in the process of shutting down the gas when it ignited and caused the explosion.

One house was destroyed and others had windows blown out.

“We had taken direction from the gas company as far as what they wanted to do, what their hazards where and how big an area they wanted evacuated, so we were in place for that,” he explained. “We also did not get too close with our own personnel because that way, once the fire ignited, we actually had resources surrounding it and we were able to bring people in rather than to have people injured.”

The chief said there is one injury: a firefighter went to the hospital for a cut.

The scene was packed with neighbors and people from all around trying to find out what was going on.

Michaela Cook, an witness, said she felt the explosion from far away.

“Basically I was sitting at my mom’s house minding my own business and then, all of a sudden, I felt the ground shake and I looked outside and I could see the fire, the smoke,” she said.

The Red Cross set up at Jackson Park to help people who cannot return home.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The departing U.S. ambassador in Beijing is defending a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Iowa

Ernst says court view ‘consistent’ in debate with Greenfield

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says she has been “very consistent” in her views on Supreme Court nominees despite supporting a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee while working with other Republicans to block a nomination by President Barack Obama.

News

Cedar Rapids Schools help desk receives thousands of technology queries at start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Problems ranged from broken devices, to students not knowing how to get into their virtual classrooms, to issues with district-distributed hotspots.

News

Gas leaks causes explosion in Dubuque

Updated: 6 hours ago
A gas leak caused an explosion in Loras Boulevard in Dubuque that destroyed a home and damaged several others.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids Schools reflect on first week back

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says more than a thousand calls and emails came into its technology help desk on just the first day of school.

News

Lower driving rate leads to less gas tax, construction project delays

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lower driving rate leads to less gas tax, construction project delays in Iowa.

Local

SET Fund gets new grant to continue mission of stopping teen violence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Non-profit groups looking to stop teen violence in Cedar Rapids could see additional money coming in, thanks to a newly-awarded grant.

News

SET Fund receiving new grant to continue work

Updated: 10 hours ago
Non-profit groups looking to stop teen violence in Cedar Rapids could see additional money coming in, thanks to a newly-awarded grant.

News

Vice President Pence to make campaign trip to Iowa

Updated: 10 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Carter Lake and Des Moines on Thursday.

News

Linn County replaces offensive park name

Updated: 10 hours ago
County officials have renamed Squaw Creek Park as Wanatee Park, effective immediately.