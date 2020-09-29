Advertisement

Federal funding coming for repairs to flood-damaged western Iowa roads

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa will see its share of over $500 billion in federal funding for emergency infrastructure projects being sent to 25 states, the Department of Transportation announced.

More than $13 million is going toward bridge and highway replacement in southwest Iowa after flooding in 2019. The Missouri River flooded that spring, causing breaches at several levees in and around Council Bluffs. 

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said this funding is meant for communities facing unexpected financial burdens following a natural disaster.

“A lot of communities feel the impact for years to come. So this funding will help strengthen communities and improve the quality of life in the areas that have suffered from no fault of their own,” Chao said.

The funding will repair Interstates 29, 680, and U.S. Highway 34.

