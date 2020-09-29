Coffee shop fundraiser nets thousands for tree charity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fundraiser at some Scooter’s Coffee locations has raised more than $3,000 for the nonprofit Trees Forever.

All locations in Cedar Rapids and Marion are donating 50% of Tuesday’s proceeds to the organization. That money is going towards planting new trees in areas across Iowa and Illinois impacted by the derecho.

Staff at Trees Forever say replacing the trees lost in last month’s storm benefits everyone in a community.

“Trees provide so many benefits for our community," John Bright, with Trees Forever, said. "I mean, that’s why we see someone like Scooter’s Coffee coming out to support what we’re doing. People want to live in communities that have trees. People want to do business in communities that have trees.”

Scooter’s Coffee will stay open between 6:30 and 9:00 on Tuesday night depending on location.

