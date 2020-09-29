Clouds build today, still cool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a decent day overall, even despite increasing clouds. Highs will be around 60 this afternoon. Looking ahead, a couple of windy days are still in our forecast with the first coming tomorrow. That’s also the warmest of the week with highs well into the 60s. Those winds tomorrow may gust over 35 mph. The story on the wind is similar for Thursday, but temperatures will drop substantially to the low-mid 50s for highs. Patchy frost may occur Thursday night into Friday morning depending on the amount of clouds we have. We’re still on track for a chilly weekend across eastern Iowa as a system brings us a cold rain and plenty of clouds.

