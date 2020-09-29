Clear Creek Amana High School football player honors dad who died

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Hennes of Oxford passed away of a sudden heart ailment at the age of 59.

A funeral procession for Mike last Friday lasted 14 minutes.

His son Anthony attended his funeral and then suited up to play linebacker and kicker for Clear Creek Amana at Newton.

Anthony honored his dad by wearing the number 41, the same number his dad wore in high school when he played at Clear Creek Amana.

“I always had his jersey hanging up in my room,” Anthony said. “I just wanted to wear that.”

“I think he wanted to be around his brothers on his team,” Clear Creek Amana Coach Gabe Bakker said. “It was kind of normalcy to be on the football field.”

Anthony’s teammates and fans in the stands donned 41 tee shirts to support the Hennes family.

“Meant a lot to me to have all them just support me through it and be there for me all week,” Anthony said. “It meant the world to me,” Mike’s wife Aja Hennes said. “I know Michael was looking down and was loving the support that Anthony had throughout our entire community and all of our close-knit family.”

When the team scored 41 points, Clear Creek Amana Coach Gabe Bakker called a timeout and told Anthony to take a knee instead of kicking the extra point to honor his Dad.

“At halftime we had 28 points,” Coach Bakker said. “I kind of thought to myself we could have 41 on the board let’s leave it at 41. It was a pretty emotional deal for everybody that was there. We had 41 on the board when it was done Newton had 14. Same numbers up there so it seemed like a sign.” I actually didn’t realize until Bakker called a timeout and told me to look at the scoreboard," Anthony said. “It really showed that he was there with us watching me play all night.”

“Not until the end of the game when it was at 41, I was like, ‘oh my goodness,’” Aja Hennes said. “I’d asked Michael to please give us signs. Unbelievable what sign is that. His father was looking down on him and so proud. Coach Bakker did an amazing job knowing how much Anthony needed that from his father.”

