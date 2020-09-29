Cedar Rapids police investigating after a dead body was found alongside I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found alongside Interstate 380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW.

Police were dispatched to the area at around 3:52 a.m. on Monday after an Iowa Department of Transportation employee found the body of an adult female.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.